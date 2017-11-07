‘Police officials responsible for handling sensitive information must be vetted’

No SAPS member is allowed to leave the country without making me aware of it, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Mbalula was addressing the executive authority interventions at SAPS in addressing policing challenges in South Africa.

Mbalula stated that as the minister he is not just an observer, but he needs to ensure that police act as required by the law.

“Police officials who are responsible for handling sensitive information must be vetted,” said Mbalula.

He stated that since returning to policing, crime prevention has not been at the forefront of the SAPS strategy.

“I have noticed that crime combating efforts from police is not enough in the fight against crime.”

Mbalula also warned media houses about the leak of sensitive government information, stating that media houses should not allow themselves to be used to spread such.

-TNA Reporter