Police open case against pit bull owner

The Police have opened a case against the owner of two pit bull dogs in Port Elizabeth which attacked a man at a park on the weekend and had his left arm amputated .

The man who has not yet been identified , believed to be in his 50s was attacked by the dogs in Rowallan Park on Sunday afternoon .

The Police Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the man had to undergo an emergency operation at the Livingstone Hospital on Saturday to stop the bleeding .The man was rescued by the police who had to fire a number of shots to scare the bit bulls away from him.

Colonel Naidu said that ” there has been a case opened in terms of the animal protections act , and we are investigating the case, at the time of incident happened police could not locate the owners of the dogs as they were not home,

Another man got injured and received treatment on the scene after trying to get the pit bull off the man . The police says that the dogs also bit him , he had to be taken to hospital to get treatment and got stabilized but got released that day”.

The police said the the man is still receiving treatment in ICU , he still cannot talk and they still do not know his identity yet,” we didn’t have a chance to speak to him yet because he cannot speak ,” Colonel Naidu said.

Meanwhile Colonel Naidu added that ” the dogs have been put down by the animal welfare ” the dogs had since been confiscated by the police and handed over to the City’s Animal Welfare Society (AWS ) after they had attacked the man.

