Police vow to ensure safety during Tshwane march

Police have on Friday vowed to ensure that protest action taking place in the Capital City Tshwane will go on safely saying no criminality will not be tolerated.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said police would ensure saftety during today’s march in Pretoria against foreign nationals.

” Proper crowd management is currently in place. Remember this is a normal working day and we want to ensure that while demonstartions have the right to protest peacefully we also have to ensure that people go to work and children go to school.” said Naidoo.

According to Naidoo police deployment is focused mainly on the routes where protest action willl be taking place as well as where protesters will be handing over the memorandum to relevant authorities.

Police are expecting close to 1000 protesters to take to the streets however Naidoo added that they had capacity to deal with more protesters.

” We have made adequate provision and contingency plans in place to deal with any eventuality.” said Naidoo.

Meanwhile President Jacob Zuma has condemned acts of violence against foreign nationals and has asked everyone to exercise restraint during the planned protests.

On Thursday Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba warned organisers of the march, Concerned

Mamelodi Residents, that the law would come down heavily on any attacks on foreigners.

-TNA Reporter