Police warn of robbery suspects posing as sales representatives

POLICE in Winburg have appealed to members of the public to be cautious about who they let into their homes. Spokesperson Sgt Mamello Mokhuoane strongly urged residents in the town not to let strangers who pose as representatives of certain companies, municipalities or as sales agents into their homes.

This after two women robbed a house in Winburg on October 11 after tricking a gardener and domestic worker. Mokhouoane said the domestic worker saw an unknown woman talking to the gardener. “The gardener informed the domestic worker that the woman had an appointment with the owner of the house and she wanted to see her,” Mokhouoane said.

She said the domestic worker allowed the woman into the house and went to fetch a pen and paper so that she could write down her particulars. “When the domestic worker came back with the pen and paper she found another woman in the house talking to the owner of the house. “The two unknown women informed the owner that they were looking for guest houses in the area and they then left the house and drove off in a silver grey sedan.” She said later that day the owner realised that a laptop and two tablets had been stolen.

“The police were summoned to the scene and a case of theft was opened for further investigation. “Members of the Welkom Local Criminal Record Centre compiled a facial compilation of one of the suspects,” Mokhuoane said. She said the suspect was about 50 years old, dark in complexion and spoke Sepedi and on the day of the incident she was wearing a floral maroon dress.

“The police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Det-Const Liezel van der Westhuizen at 051 881 8300 or 082 301 9668.”

beckers@thenewage.co.za

-Becker Semela