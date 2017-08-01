Popular kwaito star Tsekeleke has died

The Popular kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo has passed away on Tuesday evening. The colossal kwaito reportedly died around 19:00 this evening. The details around his death are not known at this stage. The minister of Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to twitter to send his condolences to Tsekeleke’s family.

We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of a sensational avant-garde of Kwaito, Tsekeleke, who has sadly passed on. pic.twitter.com/lCa85jZNPJ — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 1, 2017

Last year Tholo was gravely ill with diabetes and he reporteldy refused to have his right leg amputated . Tributes have been pouring in for Tholo.

