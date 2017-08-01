Powerball Plus winner must forfeit R19m

THE lucky owner of the Powerball Plus lottery ticket that won the R19m jackpot last July was not so lucky after all as the winnings were forfeited and retained by the National Lottery.

The winnings were not claimed after the National Lottery announced the deadline to claim the winnings by Saturday.

The head of winner services of Ithuba Holdings, Busisiwe Koloi, said according to the National Lottery’s terms and conditions winners had only one year to claim their winnings.

The winning ticket was bought at The Pie Train shop in Isipingo, Durban and was the only one in the country to match all five numbers in the Powerball Plus on Friday July 29, 2016.

“Unfortunately no one came forward to claim the winnings despite the media coverage we had on this matter,” Koloi said.

Meanwhile Lotto has announced its newly enhanced Lotto game with three jackpots in one draw show. Lotto product manager Asad Gafoor said Ithuba was introducing Lotto Plus 2, which will add to the already existing Lotto and Lotto Plus games from 30 July.

“Lotto Plus will now be rebranded as Lotto Plus 1,” Gafoor said. He said Lotto Plus 2 would be priced at R2.50 including VAT at 14%, the same price as the second opportunity game, Lotto Plus 1.

SHONISANI TSHIKALNGE provinces@thenewage.co.za