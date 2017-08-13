Powerful women rewrite the past

AFTER many funding delays, the historic biographic film Shaka Zulu, starring former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi in the lead, opera singer Khumbizile Dlamini as Queen Mother Nandi and newcomer Fisani Mhlongo as Mkabayi, has begun filming in parts of KZN.

An excited Themba Ndaba, the film’s producer, said he is happy with how the two female leads have taken to their powerful roles.

“At first we wanted to go for an established actress for the role of Mkabayi but after seeing Mhlongo, who never acted before auditioning, we immediately knew we had found our Mkabayi.

The way she embodies the Mkabayi character you would swear she was an established actor,” Ndaba said.

Dlamini, an opera singer and stage actor by profession, needs no introduction.

She has travelled the world and has played another powerful South African woman Winnie Mandela on world stages.

She said having played Mandela has given her confidence to shine as Queen Nandi.

“Playing such powerful female characters seems to come naturally for me.

The only difficult part has always been researching the character in order to fully understand it. But when it comes to acting, it just becomes easy.”

Dlamini said she is more than thrilled to be part of the history-making role as Queen Nandi.

“For me this is a part of history and telling our own stories. I am humbled and honoured to be part of this production,” she said.

She said she has an advantage of sorts as these powerful women’s stories are intertwined and proves the saying that “behind every successful man there is a powerful woman” is true.

“This being Women’s Month and having had an opportunity to play these historical female figures gives me honour and joy.

“I do not think Shaka would have become a powerful king had it not been for his mother, Queen Nandi. The same goes for Nelson Mandela. Winnie was the one who gave him strength to soldier on even when he was in prison. Winnie gave him strength to keep fighting,” she said.

After years of developing the story, Ndaba says the fruits of his labour are finally becoming a reality with the production of the film.

This version of the historical Zulu monarch will become the first South African film about the king’s life. Ndaba said the aim of the film was to correct some of the wrongs depicted about Shaka in the history books.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za