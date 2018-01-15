PPF concerned about CPS’s R 1 billion demand from Sassa

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) has expressed concern about the allegations that Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is demanding R1-billion from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The amount allegedly stems from services that CPS has rendered to Sassa a number of years ago.

“PPF has been very vociferous in insisting that such critical services as the provisions of social grants to the poor be placed under the state responsibility through the South African Post Office, a position the PPF still stands by,” PPF said in a statement.

The Social Security Agency does not believe that it has any outstanding payments owed to CPS.

The dispute between CPS and Sassa is currently ongoing to find a solution through an arbitration process.

However, the Professionals Forum warns CPS not to attempt to derail the process of moving the administration of social grants to Post Office.

“Although the PPF respects legal processes and procedures, we wish to warn CPS that if its claim is an attempt to derail the decision to have the provision of social grants delegated to the South African Post Office, such attempts will be fought fiercely by PPF.”

The Forum has also questioned the decision to offer the tender to a non South African company which is ‘untransformed’.

“It is even a serious indictment that such a huge tender for crucial state services such as social grants was in the hands of an untransformed foreign-owned company,” PPF said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is currently investigating Sassa over the Paymaster Services saga.

A matter that the Professionals Forum says that it will monitor.

“We are pleased that SCOPA is investigating the matter at hand and wishes to call on SCOPA to continue and fast-track its investigation into CPS.”

-TNA Reporter