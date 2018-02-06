Prasa angers transport portfolio committee

A NO-SHOW by the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has angered Parliament’s transport portfolio committee which had ordered it to report for a meeting yesterday.

The board failed to arrive for a meeting in which rail safety was set to be a priority item on the agenda. However, the state-owned entity’s acting chief executive Cromet Molepo told the committee there was confusion with the invitation, which he said had only reached Prasa yesterday.

Committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi said the committee was disgusted by the board’s conduct and it was not the first time that it had behaved in this manner.

“We are disappointed as a committee. This meeting with Prasa should have happened last week but the committee has had to reschedule because Prasa did not honour the meeting,” Magadzi said.

“The service Prasa is rendering is meant to benefit the poor and the cornerstone of that starts with being accountable to Parliament which appropriates funding to the entities and departments.”

Addressing Molepo’s excuse, Magadzi said that even if there was confusion with the invitation, it was Prasa’s responsibility to find out what the committee wanted. “Allegiance and accountability should be to the millions of poor people who rely on trains for a daily living and for participation in the economy of this country. Prasa should respect Parliament,” she said.

news@thenewage.co.za

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN