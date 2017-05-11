Pregnant woman among those injured in taxi accident

Four passengers including a pregnant woman injured on Thursday morning after a minibus taxi collided with a car in Sandton.

Emergency services responded in time and found that a minibus taxi had crashed into the side of the car at an intersection .

The male passenger in the car sustained serious injuries to his head during this collusion at the intersection of Woodmead drive and Maxwell drive in Woodmead .Upon their arrival the emergency services attended to the crush victims and gave them medical attention.

The female passenger sustained mild injuries.​All the four passengers were transported to different hospitals for further medical care .

-TNA Reporter