Pregnant woman dies after falling off a moving vehicle

A woman has been killed after a freak incident on Willow Crescent in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The 31-year-old woman, believed to be 7-months pregnant was killed when she fall off a moving vehicle.

On arrival, paramedics found the woman seated on the pavement near her light motor vehicle. A quick assessment showed that the woman presented with no signs of injuries.

She was then placed in an ambulance for paramedics to begin a full assessment. during assessment, paramedics found that the patient’s vital signs speedily diminished.

Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital the woman was declared dead.

The husband later told paramedics that the wife had apparently jumped out of the stationary vehicle.

Local authorities are investigating the incident further.

-TNA Reporter