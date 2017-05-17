Premier Lucas says no dice to reversing her reshuffle decision

Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas told the provincial ANC top five that she would not reverse her decision to reshuffle her cabinet, a source said.

The tough stand by Lucas follows yesterday’s meeting with the provincial ANC officials who had expressed dissatisfaction on her decision to reshuffle members of the executive.

The executive committee wants the premier to reinstate members he fired prior to the provincial elective conference in Colesberg.

In her statement, Lucas did not divulge the content of the said meeting, but stated she stuck by her decision to reshuffle her executives.

“”The premier is of the view that she does not wish to discuss internal party politics in the media space. What she does wishes to state categorically with a clear and honest conscience she would not concede to the request by the officials to reverse her decision,” the statement read.

Unconfirmed claims appear to suggest that the reshuffle “was done to flex her muscle and to purge those she believed to be aligned to the newly elected chairperson, Zamani Saul”.

-Sipho Jack