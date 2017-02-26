Premier mulls over 100 years

This year would have been the 100th birthday of Oliver Reginald Tambo, the late leader of the ANC who led the struggle for freedom, justice and democracy.

A visionary of note, an intellectual giant and a diplomat par excellence.

In 1994 we voted for the first time for a democratic state, thus ushering in a new democratic order and respect for human rights.

As a nation we have made great strides towards the realisation of the society envisioned by our forebears. It is not a textbook journey. Is it enough? Absolutely not.

The challenges facing our people remain part of our daily reality. Our prevailing challenges must not lead us to despair, but should inspire us to find innovative solutions and employ collaborative approaches that will produce a vibrant and caring Mpumalanga.

This year’s state of the province address of Mpumalanga is an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, to identify and acknowledge our shortcomings, and to put in place measures to address these shortcomings.

We must forge ahead with the common purpose of changing the lives of all our people for the better.

Some of the criticism levelled at us as leaders, is of our own making. We get preoccupied by our own responsibilities of office and spend less time talking to the people and responding to their needs.

The arrogance of leadership must give way to humility. Leaders must listen to the people and respond to the issues raised by our communities. All leaders must make themselves available to lead and unite our communities to advance the vision of a province that is united in its diversity.

Make no mistake, our people are not mere passengers on this collective journey, they are our drivers and when we take a wrong turn they are surely entitled to point it out and insist that we get back on track.

One of the promises to our electorate is growing the economy and creating decent employment to address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Despite the economic headwinds we have faced in the recent past, economic data shows that the South African economy avoided a recession in 2015, but barely grew in 2016.

The provincial economy created 130000 net jobs over the past five-year period, achieving about 36% of our annual job creation target due to lack-lustre economic growth.

More could have been achieved if it were not for the substantial fluctuation in global commodity prices, which was further compounded by the drought we experienced over the past two years. The mining industry shed 23000 jobs over the same period.

Over the past five years, 77000 jobs were created in the province in the community and government services making the public sector the biggest contributor to employment.

We continue to make significant headway in the fight against poverty. The share of Mpumalanga’s population below the poverty line improved to 36.3% in 2015 from 37.6% in 2011.

While important strides have been made in setting our economy to work for the people of Mpumalanga, there are still structural constraints to economic growth and job creation.

The majority of our people who have remained trapped in poverty have demonstrated remarkable patience, showing that they understand that centuries of structural damage by colonial and successive nationalist apartheid governments cannot be undone in a few decades. We cannot expect our people to remain patient forever.

True social transformation requires steady and sustainable economic growth and, here, we have faltered. We have not moved at the envisaged pace due to a number of factors, both internal and external.

However, we have taken action.

We have investigated the challenges and identified the shortcomings.

The following areas will become cross-cutting priorities in the coming financial year:

• We have established stronger links between our service delivery departments and our lead implementing agent for infrastructure development in the province, the department of public works roads and transport. As we refine and finalise our plans for 2017-18 we are pleased to note tangible improvements in our planning and resourcing processes, including acceleration plans to ensure that projects already committed to are prioritised and completed as soon as possible.

• To further ensure that our big ticket infrastructure projects are rolled out as planned, we will be establishing a provincial project management unit coordinated by the office of the premier to manage and oversee these critical projects from start to finish.

• Where we have experienced delays in the establishment of our infrastructure delivery fund, we have ensured that in the interim we can employ our own resources to facilitate the completion of key infrastructure projects.

• We will no longer find ourselves at the mercy of unscrupulous contractors and sub-contractors vying for personal gain at the expense of our people and the services they are entitled to.

We have established a panel of experts from across disciplines in the built environment and we will be utilising their expertise in all infrastructure projects to ensure both value for money and quality deliverables.

We have noted that many in our communities are still unemployed and desperate to escape the poverty trap.

It is therefore not surprising that some of our communities express their dissatisfaction with the status quo by disrupting activities on our building sites. While the behaviour is unacceptable and causes undue delays, it is understandable.

Finally our government has to date, through the land reform programme, acquired and allocated 461946 hectares for land redistribution and a further 503769ha for the settlement of land claims.

In the process, almost R7.5bn has been spent by the government on these acquisitions.

It is of great concern that despite such investment, most of these farms are lying fallow without any agricultural activity.

This is not right and cannot be accepted. It undermines our efforts at addressing the land question. It affects the agenda of growing the agricultural sector to address food security, and of creating much needed jobs for the unemployed.

The situation is further exacerbated by infighting within communal property institutions, which hold ownership of these assets.

Instead of people focusing on working the land, much of their time is spent fighting over the limited resources.

We are conscious of the challenges faced by farm dwellers and farm workers.

Our government is working with the department of rural development and land reform, the land owners and the farm dwellers/workers to find negotiated solutions to prevailing problems.

The beneficiaries of land reform have through the office of the premier, the public protector, the legislature and the presidential hotline, reported a number of challenges.

It is for these reasons that as the provincial government we are approaching the land reform programme as a critical pillar of our transformation to bring about equity and dignity to all South Africans.

Our land reform programme must be anchored to our agenda of growing the agricultural sector for both domestic consumption and exports to international markets.

This is important for us as a province because this sector contributes 3.4% of the gross domestic product, accounting for 630000 formal jobs.

To take this process forward and to comprehensively respond to these issues, we will in the course of next month, host a provincial land summit to discuss pertinent policies and issues affecting the land reform programme.

David Dabede Mabuza

David Dabede Mabuza is the premier of Mpumalanga. This is an extract from his state of the province address delivered on Friday