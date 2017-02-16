Premier to hand over house to elderly

As part of accelerating service delivery, the Northern Cape provincial government will deliver yet another house to an older person with key focus of offering shelter to previously disadvantage communities.

Premier Sylvia Lucas together with the provincial government officials will tomorrow hand over a house to a 105-year-old woman in Olifantshoek. Spokesperson for the premier Brownyn Thomas-Abrahams said Lucas made a commitment to the old woman last year during the International Mandela Day. “The premier is glad to announce that the construction of the house is complete and Trooi Koopman is ready to occupy her house.

The newly constructed house is also furnished,” she said. Lucas will hand over the house to Koopman and she will be joined by government officials and community at large. The handing over of the house comes after the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs handed over houses to elderly people in Leratong Park. The premier’s gesture is also part and parcel of making sure elderly people are taken care of in and around the province as they are mostly vulnerable to abuse.

Lucas held a series of meetings with elderly people in December aimed at restoring their dignity and protecting their rights. She hosted 100 elderly persons in Port Nolloth where she motivated them to keep healthy and urged them to report any form of abuse they faced either from their own families or the community at large. Local government structures have also pledged to uphold and protect the rights of older persons in the province.

The South African Local Government Association recently said older persons were exposed to physical and emotional abuse, neglect by family members, financial abuse by loan sharks as well as effects of the legacy of apartheid such as inequality, racism , sexism and exclusion from the local government services, “As for Salga and the age help programme, the aim is to build the capacity of municipalities, thus enabling them to plan, promote and mainstream issues of older persons into their plans in the form of various programmes and projects,” Salga said.

According to Salga, challenges faced by older persons are the lack of access to services, infrastructure, community facilities including sports, recreation, libraries, arts, housing and clinics.

-Tiisetso Manoko|tiisetsom@thenewage.co.za