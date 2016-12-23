Pres. Zuma passes condolences to slain soldiers family

President Jacob Zuma has passed on his condolences to the family of Rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu who was killed during a stand-off with a group of rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We have learned with shock and sadness of the fall of our dedicated, brave and patriotic young soldier. We are proud of him. He died fighting for peace and stability in our continent. He paid the ultimate price for peace. We are deeply saddened. We salute him for his courage and his contribution will never be forgotten,” said Zuma in a statement.

Mokhothu died on Monday after a coalition of the Mayi Mayi and Allied Democratic Forces rebel groups attacked the “position” of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) near Butembu in the Beni region of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues. Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this difficult period. May his soul Rest In Peace,” said Zuma on Thursday.

Previously SANDF spokesperson Brig Xolani Mabanga said as the attack took place the SANDF members, as part of the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Congo, engaged in a fire-fight with the attackers and repelled the attack.

“After a lengthy stand-off the attackers fled and during consolidation of the scene it was established that four Mayi Mayi rebels were killed and two captured. The SANDF suffered casualties, one with minor injuries, one critical and one fatality while waiting for medical evacuation.

“All injured SANDF members were evacuated to a hospital in Goma,” he said.

Last year more than 400 South African soldiers were deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo to beef up the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Congo.

-TNA Reporter