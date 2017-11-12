Presidency rejects Sunday Times fees report

The Presidency has dismissed media reports suggesting that President Jacob Zuma was due to announce free education during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February but was allegedly blocked by Treasury.

“The story in the Sunday Times newspaper is a fabrication. The president never planned to make such an announcement. The president had appointed a commission of inquiry into higher education funding headed by Judge Jonathan Heher. The president waited for the commission to conclude its business. At no stage did he plan to make any announcements that would undermine the work of the commission,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Zuma was planning to announce free education in February at a time when ousted finance minister Pravin Gordhan was still at the helm of the department.

Zuma was however apparently stopped from doing so by National Treasury.

According to the paper, Treasury officials intervened by removing the free education announcement in Zuma’s address.

The Presidency said, “The thrust of Sona 2017 was radical economic transformation flowing from the governing party, the ANC’s January 8 statement and the Cabinet and governing party makgotla.”

Zuma has tasked the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding, headed by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and the Presidential Fiscal Committee, to process the Heher Commission report and advise him on how to respond to the content thereof.

“Any action going forward will result from careful consideration by relevant structures in government.”

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times says the president is pushing ahead with a plan to announce fully subsidised higher education for students whose parents earn less than R350 000 a year.

It says he is doing so despite a warning from the committee that the plan is a risk to the economy.

-Basil Shiluvane