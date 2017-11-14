President says EFF are welcome to return

“THERE are people who insulted the ANC because of anger, however when they are alone and upon reflection they realise that they made a mistake,” the MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said yesterday.

The statement came in the wake of an ANN7 and The New Age exclusive interview with President Jacob Zuma, in which Zuma said the ANC had always been open with regards to the EFF coming back to the 105-year-old party.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said if the EFF decided to come back to the ANC, there would be no judgement. “They would come back as new members and follow the rules and regulations of the ANC. That is what we would expect from them,” Maphatsoe said. The EFF was formed in 2013 after an acrimonious split from the ANC.

The ANC experienced a previous split that gave raise to Cope in 2008. Zuma said unity was of paramount importance especially ahead of the ANC elective conference in December. “The ANC wants unity, it wants many people to come together. We are not going to say no to anybody who wants to work with the ANC, but the specifics can’t be seen now,” Zuma said. Regarding the EFF, Zuma said the its top leadership is from the ANC.

“I think its inability to create a policy better than the ANC’s is the EFF’s dilemma. Can the EFF say that they are better than the ANC?” Zuma was adamant that people did not blindly believe the EFF just because they were able to shout louder.

“They want to hear content. That is the difficulty the EFF is faced with. The EFF was not created because they disagreed with the policies of the ANC. That possibility of the EFF returning, I am sure people might come to their senses and say is it not helping the country to shout at one another everyday instead of working together to change South Africa,” Zuma said.

-Refilwe Magashule