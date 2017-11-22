President Zuma appoints new police commissioner

President Jacob Zuma has on Wednesday announced the appointment of the Divisional Commissioner for Protection and Security Services, General Khehla John Sitole, as the new National Police Commissioner with immediate effect.

President Zuma said Sitole brings a wealth of operational as well as management experience to the SA Police Service.

“His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer.

“We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country.”

Zuma thanked Lt Gen Lesetja Mothiba who has been acting as National Commissioner.

