President Zuma approves inquiry into tax administration at SARS

President Jacob Zuma has approved an inquiry into the tax administration and governance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This was announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

Gigaba said that SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has been made aware of the impending inquiry and has expressed his willingness to cooperate.

” We expect the inquiry to be constructive. It will also help to assess what other issues there are for under collection of revenue,” said Gigaba.

Back in September a furious Moyane vowed to take legal action against auditor KPMG after it retracted parts of its report on the so-called SARS rogue unit.

However, Gigaba said that the inquiry approved by Zuma was not meant to refute Moyne’s position.

“The commissioner had stated his position. This inquiry is not trying to refute his position. There are also other factors. We are expecting it to make other recommendations to solve issues,” said Gigaba.

Gigaba said details of the inquiry will follow at a later date.

The finance minister also added that weakening tax morality and negative perceptions are a cause for concern.

” We will be expecting that it will come with a number of proposals on how to improve. What we have to do now is identify the judge, set the terms of reference and undergo a process of appointment of the commission,” he said.

–Siphiwe Mchunu