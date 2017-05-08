President Zuma asks help in finding missing UNICEF director

President Jacob Zuma has called on the members of the public to come forward with any information leading to the safe return of UNICEF associate director for human resources, Charlotte Nikoi.

Nikoi is a 50​-year​-old Ghanaian national who arrived in Cape Town on the 17th of March 2017 on holiday, to celebrate her 22nd wedding anniversary with her family.

She went missing on Human Rights Day during a Table Mountain hike up at Platteklip Gorge.

According to her husband Chris Nikoi, Charlotte decided to turn around the hiking spot and was supposed to meet up with him and his daughter at the bottom of the hiking trail.

Charlotte Nikoi’s family has since offered a R50​ ​000 reward for anyone information, unfortunately there has been no luck.

President Zuma received a special envoy sent by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting in Durban, with a special plea for assistance to find Ms Nikoi.

“We appeal to anyone with information to assist the police to locate Ms Nikoi so that she can be reunited with her family. The South African Police and other departments such as Social Development will continue to provide as much support as possible during this difficult time,” said President Zuma.

Search operations by rangers have been unsuccessful so far. At the time of her disappearance, Nikoi was wearing light blue shorts, a cream, black and brown cardigan, a sleeveless black top, brown sneakers, a big blue hat and oval-shaped glasses.

TNA Reporter