President Zuma should be arrested says ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya

African National Congress Veteran Zola Skweyiya says President Jacob Zuma should be arrested.

Skweyiya was reacting to Friday’s Supreme Court of Appeals decision, which dismissed an appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority and President Zuma’s application to set aside the decision to withdraw charges against Zuma.

“All of us have said what the court has said. The government must arrest Zuma because we are all equal before the Law irrespective of the position you hold in the ANC,” he said.

Skweyiya added that Zuma will not be arrested because of the shenanigans that have been going on at NPA, saying that the Prosecuting agency won’t do it.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC Veteran’s league conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

The ANC veteran went on to say that the court’s decision must be implemented as soon as possible to give a good example to People of South Africa.

Earlier, this year the Pretoria High Court ruled that the decision to withdraw 783 charges against Zuma were irrational and set aside, which meant that charges should be reinstated.

Former prosecutions head Mokotedi Mpshe withdrew criminal charges against Zuma in 2009, after considering representations from the president which included the so-called Spy Tapes.

-Sipho Jack