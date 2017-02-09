President Zuma should give full spectrum of education issues

Professor at the Centre of Researching Education and Labour at Wits University Volke Wedekind said he expects the President’s State Of the Nation Address(SONA) to address the issue of education, more so, fees must fall.

Under the theme Unity in Action, Jacob Zuma will deliver his speech in parliament on Thursday

Wedekind said he hopes the President of the country, Jacob Zuma, will supply insight about government’s plans to tackle the controversial issue of fees must fall.

He maintains that it is important to give reasonable promises to students as budget constraints have been one of the reasons various ministers have not been able to deliver on these promises.

Professor Wedekind however said he hopes the issue of fees must fall will not dominate the entire dialogue about education.

“The crisis in education goes way beyond just the issue of fees must fall. Its been a very vocal and public concern clearly, and it’s a critical issue in relation to the university sector but there are many challenges across the system that needs to be addressed,” the professor said.

-TNA Reporter