President Zuma to confer sword of command to Gen Sitole

President Jacob Zuma will preside over the ceremony to bestow the sword of command to the newly appointed National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the SAPS Tshwane Academy, Pretoria West on Monday.

President Zuma appointed Sitole, as the national police commissioner with immediate effect on Wednesday.

He congratulated Gen Sitole on his appointment and wished him well in his responsibility of leading the fight against crime in the country.

The post had been a hard one to fill after former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega was suspended on full pay in 2015.

In June the contract of acting national commissioner LtGen Khomotso Phahlane lapsed, that’s when Zuma appointed Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba to act.

Born in Standerton in Mpumalanga province, the presidency said Gen Sitole brings a wealth of operational as well as management experience to the SAPS.

Zuma has extended his gratitude and appreciation to Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba who has been acting as the national commissioner for almost five years.

-TNA Reporter