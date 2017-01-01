President Zuma wishes SA a happy, prosperous New Year

President Jacob Zuma has wished south Africans a happy , successful , productive and prosperous 2017 on Saturday.

A focus on economic transformation was a highlight in the president’s message.

“Together we must take the economic transformation programme forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy, and increase the participation of black people as owners and managers.” President Zuma said

He urged business and government and society should work hand in hand on this national imperative.

“We also need to make meaningful progress on the land reform and restitution programme in 2017, in line with the Constitution.

“As we continue to invest in the future, access to education and training as well as the provision of youth employment and economic opportunities must remain key priorities for all decision makers in the country.” The President explained

The President also said that progress was made in extending services to people , including housing , water, electricity, accessible education, health care, roads, transport, social grants and in fighting hunger through public employment schemes and other programmes.

President Zuma further insisted that 2017 should be a decisive on for the country as government takes the reconstruction and development programme forward.

“Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people. In this regard, we must continue to promote unity in action to reignite economic growth.

“The collaboration between business, labour and government to support the economy, which is one of the key achievements of the year 2016, must continue in the New Year.” he said

On Social cohesion and nation building the president said that there needs to be an elevation in efforts to achieve this highlighting racism as something that should be fought, asserting that nobody must be excluded in the basis of colour or race, through subtle and unconstitutional means

Two centenaries to look out for in 2017 is that of Oliver Reginald Tambo and the sinking of the Mendi ship in which scores of black soldiers died on 21 February 1917. Zuma said that these centenaries must unite all people in appreciation of what the country has achieved against all odds, in building a new society from the ashes of apartheid colonialism.

“We are one people. Regardless of the challenges we face, we must continue to work together, to build the South Africa of our dreams.

“We congratulate Christians including religious leaders, as well as all in the country, for a successful and joyous Christmas,” he continued

He also extend his heartfelt condolences to all who lost loved ones during the festive season. The president thanked law enforcement agencies for ensuring order and peace during the holidays.

The president acknowledged health care professionals and other public sector workers, retail and hospitality sector staff, the media, and all others who are on duty during the holidays.

“We reiterate our call to all road users to obey the rules of the road. Irresponsible behaviour costs lives,” President Zuma concluded

–TNA Reporter