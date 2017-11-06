‘President’s Keepers will not be withdrawn or retract parts’

Publishers of the book the ‘President’s keepers’ said on Monday that they will not refrain from making the book available to the public, withdraw or retract anything it contains.

NB publishers were responding to the legal threats by the South African Revenue Service (SSA) which indicated that it intended taking legal action against Jacques Pauw for concerns that his contravened Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act.

SARS stated that under this Act, the disclosure of confidential taxpayer information outside judicial processes was prohibited.

Meanwhile, the State Security Agency (SSA) has also served Pauw with a cease and desist letter, demanding that the book is withdrawn from the shelves. SSA is alleging that parts of the book contain elements that contravene the Intelligence Services Act.

“There can be no basis for an urgent court application to prevent further distribution of the book. Your client waited for the best part of a week before making its demand‚ and then set a five-day deadline for response. In the words of Sutherland J‚ the metaphor of the horse having bolted is inadequate,” reads the letter by Willem de Klerk for NB Publishers.

The publisher added that any attempt by SSA to prevent the further dissemination of the book would serve no rational purpose.

Furthermore, the publishers argue allegations that the book is ‘replete with inaccuracies’ are not backed by a single reference to any specific statement in the book.

“Your demand for retraction ’of those parts which are inaccurate’ is therefore incongruous,” reads the letter.

-TNA Reporter