Price of fuel to rise – AA

Fuel prices are on their way up again. This is according to the Automobile Association, which says unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) confirms the mid-month picture.

“The increases we expect at the end of July have mainly been driven by the weaker Rand / US dollar exchange rate,” the AA says.

“The Rand accounted for about two-thirds of the hike, with a slight uptick in international fuel prices contributing the remainder.”

We expect petrol to increase by around 20 cents a litre, but diesel is predicted to go up by nearly 31 cents, with illuminating paraffin showing a 27 cent hike.

“While the Rand continues its volatile trend, international fuel prices have surged strongly in the past ten days. If this upwards movement continues into August, fuel users can expect further bad news,” the AA concludes.