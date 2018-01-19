Prison warders ‘lives at risk’

This followed after three Pollsmoor warders clashed with inmates in the Medium A section of the prison who doused them with boiling water on Tuesday.

The warders reportedly entered a prison cell to confiscate a mobile phone on Tuesday afternoon when the incident took place.

A fight took place between the warders and inmates in the cell and three inmates and three warders were injured.

They were taken to hospital where they are recovering.

A Pollsmoor warder, who did not want to be named, said: “The issue is overcrowding.

It is the big problem.

“This issue has been raised with all the authorities on numerous occasions but nothing has been done about it.

“The overcrowding of prison cells puts warders’ lives in serious danger.”

Another warder said: “The cells are so overcrowded that there is no way that you can enter them alone.

“Every Monday hundreds of new faces enter the cells after having appeared in court across the city.

“They stay there for months and even years because the case flow at the courts is so slow. “Pollsmoor is supposed to be an admission centre but numbers just grow and the lives of prison warders are more at risk because the cells are so badly overcrowded.”

Western Cape correctional services commissioner Delekile Klaas confirmed the incident and said investigations were under way.

“The warders and inmates sustained serious injuries. We will only know the extent of the injuries of both the inmates and the warders once a doctor has provided medical reports,” Klaas

said. “The warders received information that inmates were using a cellphone in their cells and when they attempted to retrieve the cellphone some inmates doused them with boiling water, resulting in their injuries.

“The inmates had barricaded all the doors of the cells. Our emergency support team were deployed to the cell in question and they used minimum force but inmates were injured in the process.” Preliminary investigation found that the inmates using the the cellphone were “using it to give instructions for witnesses to be killed”, he said.

