Pro-EFF Maritzburg College boys pass with flying colours

Pro-EFF Maritzburg College pupils Olwethu Shelembe and Yamkela Mbabama have done themselves and their families proud by passing their Matric with flying colours.

Earlier this year a row erupted after the two were charged with misconduct for displaying their support for the EFF in a picture which went viral on social media.

Olwethu obtained a Bachelor pass with four distinctions and Yamkela also managed a Bachelor pass with two distinctions, EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed in a tweet.

Back in October, Olwethu and Yamkela were charged with misconduct by the school for displaying shirts with slogans pronouncing their support of the EFF.

Their charge sheets described their actions as having displayed “pictures of a political nature that contain speech that is considered to be a threat or act of violence towards learners, educators.”

However, the EFF came to their defense describing the disciplinary action taken by the school as “pure apartheid, Nazi and colonial thinking”.

The Department of Basic Education later instructed Maritzburg College to stop the disciplinary procedures against the pupils.

Meanwhile, the EFF has congratulated the Matric class of 2017 which obtained an overall pass rate of 75.1%.

“In particular, we congratulate the top achievers who managed to work against all the odds and produce results with flying colours. We congratulate teachers, parents and the various departmental administrative staff for working hard to produce these results,” said Ndlozi in a statement.

However, the EFF also registered concern with the matric pass figures arguing that they were not an accurate reflection of the those that had gone through the school process.

“… whilst the percentage of matriculants who passed is measured against those who set for exams in 2017, this number excludes the actual number of students who started in grade 1. Taking the 2006 Grade 1 enrolment of 1 185 198, and the number of those who wrote (651 707), it means a total of 533 491 either dropped out, went to FET or are still in the schooling system in lower grades. Unless we are able to account for these matriculants, we should take it that the actual pass rate for 2017 is 41%.” said Ndlozi.

Meanwhile, condemnation continues to swell over the EFF’s call to prospective students to flock to higher education institutions across the country for “walk-in registrations” amid mounting fears of chaos breaking out on campuses.

-TNA Reporter