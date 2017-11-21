Probe extension on the cards

THE ANC study group on public enterprises has come to the conclusion that in order to be fair to everyone concerned the only sensible approach was to extend the period of Parliament’s Eskom inquiry to next year.

This recommendation will put the brakes on the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee’s plans to submit an interim report to the National Assembly later this week.

In other far-reaching resolutions, the study group raised a red flag at a closed meeting this week that any interim report into state capture at Eskom tabled before Parliament rises in December would be criticised, particularly if all implicated persons have not had an opportunity to testify.

“Any report that could be presented before Parliament rises in December and before all the implicated persons have had their opportunity to testify before the inquiry would be perceived as one-sided, rushed and prejudicial to the individuals concerned.

“This could erode the moral high ground that Parliament commands, in the light of some making public statements imputing ulterior motives on the legislative arm of the state for exercising its oversight function over the executive, in line with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,” the study group said in a report.

The study group has also proposed an amended programme for the probe.

According to this programme, implicated persons should have been given a chance to be heard yesterday and tomorrow.

Next week the Portfolio Committee should consider and analyse the evidence presented up to now, to determine whether there were any gaps.

The oversight committee should also consider the evidence that was still needed, witnesses who must still be called to testify before the inquiry and the value their testimony would add.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za