Probe alleged Rosettenville drug dens, brothels: Mashaba

Residents burn alleged drug dens, brothels in Rosettenville. Picture: ANN7

Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba on Monday said he is going to request an urgent investigation into allegations of drug dens and brothels in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

This after residents went on a rampage on Sunday destroying property belonging to alleged drug dealers and brothel owners in the area.

A community member also alleged that foreign nationals were using their children to sell drugs in the area.

“We are calling for the removal of these drug lords from our suburbs,” the resident said.

Residents vowed to take matters into their own hands, accusing the police of failing to deal with the matter which they say has been going on for a very long time.

However, Mayor Mashaba urged the community to allow authorities to deal with the matter legally.

“I implore you not to take the law into your own hands & I’ll do all I can to ensure that these homes are rid of criminals and criminal activity. I understand your frustrations as Rosettenville community and I apologise for governments letting you down,” Mashaba said.

He took a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC) accusing them of allowing such activities during their tenure in Johannesburg.

“Under the previous administration, criminals were able to operate with this kind of impunity. This can no longer be tolerated,” he added.

Police in the area have confirmed that they have not made any arrests as yet but maintained that they managed to restore order in the area.

 

 

