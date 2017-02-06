Probe alleged Rosettenville drug dens, brothels: Mashaba

Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba on Monday said he is going to request an urgent investigation into allegations of drug dens and brothels in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

This after residents went on a rampage on Sunday destroying property belonging to alleged drug dealers and brothel owners in the area.

Yesterday I accompanied MMC for Safety Cllr Michael Sun & MMC for Development Planning Cllr Funzi Ngobeni 2 Rosettenville #MashabaForChange — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

I was informed that community members had set fire to three homes and one tavern believed to operate as alleged brothels and drug dens. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run these homes as brothels…. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

… and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes. Many are also alleged to have no official identification documentation — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

Some of these woman who work as prostitutes told me that the brothels are supported by officers from Moffatview Police Station. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

These are serious allegations & I’ll be contacting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General De Lange & request an urgent investigation. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2017

A community member also alleged that foreign nationals were using their children to sell drugs in the area.

“We are calling for the removal of these drug lords from our suburbs,” the resident said.

Residents vowed to take matters into their own hands, accusing the police of failing to deal with the matter which they say has been going on for a very long time.

However, Mayor Mashaba urged the community to allow authorities to deal with the matter legally.

“I implore you not to take the law into your own hands & I’ll do all I can to ensure that these homes are rid of criminals and criminal activity. I understand your frustrations as Rosettenville community and I apologise for governments letting you down,” Mashaba said.

He took a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC) accusing them of allowing such activities during their tenure in Johannesburg.

“Under the previous administration, criminals were able to operate with this kind of impunity. This can no longer be tolerated,” he added.

Police in the area have confirmed that they have not made any arrests as yet but maintained that they managed to restore order in the area.