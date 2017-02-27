Promotion chasers AmaZulu unable to break down Kings

WHILE AmaZulu once again battled to earn maximum points on offer that would have enhanced their chances of qualifying for the National First Division promotion play-offs, coach Joey Antipas was impressed with one aspect of the game, their fighting spirit.

AmaZulu were denied their first win of 2017 when they were held to a 2-2 draw by rookies Real Kings at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday. The draw sees Usuthu occupy eight spot with 26 points, 12 points behind pacesetters Thanda Royal Zulu.

“It did not go according to script but a point is a point. I’d say that once again the fightback in the second half was a good fightback, but it’s really worrying the amount of goals we’re conceding,” Antipas said.

“If you look at it, it’s mistakes that we are not correcting. Most of the time we’re caught flatfooted and our concentration is not the best. There’s a lot of work to do, especially in the back line. If you look at the back line there are a lot of young boys there and it takes time, game time and experience to correct it. We need to work very hard defensively because you can keep a clean sheet and better your chances of winning the game.”

Siphesihle Nzimane and Thobani Kunene scored for Kings while veteran Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe netted a brace for Usuthu. Elsewhere, struggling Milano United pulled off a shock result to claim a vital 2-0 victory, Bongile Booi and Yussuf Jappie scoring in either half for Boebie Solomon’s side.

The result took United five points clear of the relegation zone, while Kostadin Papic’s Eagles sit four points off second and a further seven adrift of runaway leaders Thanda. Meanwhile, Santos head coach Tony De Nobrega admitted his side’s future in the National First Division is uncertain following their poor run.

The Cape Town side are on the verge of following former PSL side Moroka Swallows to the ABC Motsepe League as they find themselves in the relegation zone after 19 games, five points from safety. They played to a goalless draw against FC Cape Town on Saturday.

“It’s difficult to say whether we will escape relegation or not,” De Nobrega said. The point earned in the Cape derby did little to aid survival hopes for the People’s Team, with FC Cape Town seven points ahead of Santos in the standings, but the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach insists all is not lost.

“There’s only 11 games to play so it’s better to look at one game at a time. We got a good draw in the derby on Saturday and before that we managed to get a very important win in another derby against Milano United. We haven’t set ourselves any targets, we only take one game at a time,” De Nobrega said.

news@thenewage.co.za

-Linda Ximba