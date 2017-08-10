Proper action should be taken against Manana

The Soul City Institute for Social Justice has on Thursday said that proper action must be taken against Deputy Minister of Education Mduduzi Manana.

“The problem of South Africa’s gender-based violence and violence against women will not be tackled if those tasked with dealing with the issue actively contribute to it,” said the Institute’s Advocacy Manager, Matokgo Makutoane.

Soul City Institute for Social Justice said this as Manana appeared before the Randburg Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting a woman in Cubana night club, Johannesburg Fourways.

“One would expect a leader to uphold the laws and constitution of the country. The position they occupy requires that they be guardians of our values. We will be watching closely how the criminal justice system handles this matter but our experience is that victims of GBV often experience secondary victimization,” said Makutoane.

Makutoane raised a concern that both the victim and perpetrator considered being gay as an insult.

“This alone indicates the amount of work that still needs to be done and a change of mindset in the society when it comes to issues of gender stereotypes, homophobic attitudes and utterances,” said Makutoane.

She added “The Deputy Minister’s apology does not mean the law must not take its course. Social Justice Organisations will be monitoring this case. There always has to be a social cost to such behaviour, whether in or outside of public office”.

-TNA Reporter