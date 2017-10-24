‘Proper inquiry cant be instituted by person who is implicated’

It’s impossible to believe that a rational inquiry into State Capture could be instituted by President Jacob Zuma because he himself is implicated.

This is according to advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who on Tuesday was representing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the high court in Pretoria where the President is attempting to have the State of Capture report set aside.

Ngcukaitobi stressed that there was a risk of a conflict of interest.

“What is clear across the board is that the person appointed to head this commission obviously must be independent. This is one of the most important commission. It is enough for President to give us assurance that the commission will be independent,” he said.

Ngcukaitobi also added that the integrity of the Commission would be at stake should Zuma be allowed to establish it in a manner he saw fit.

He also said that Zuma has on three occasions told Parliament that he accepts the need for a commission of inquiry and could not now want to back out.

Earlier in the day Zuma’s counsel, advocate Ismail Semenya argued that despite being conflicted in the State of Capture report it was only he who was empowered by the constitution to establish a commission of inquiry.

“Under no circumstances can Public Protector dictate to the President. Not even courts are allowed to go there.

“The Public Protector must tell us where she gets the power to say her findings must be investigated by someone else,” said Semenya.

Zuma is in court seeking to have former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report set aside.

The report released on 3 November 2016 implicates a number of Cabinet ministers, members of the Gupta family and the Presidents son Duduzane Zuma.

Its purpose was to examine if Zuma improperly and in violation of the executive ethics code allowed members of the Gupta family or his son to be involved in the removal and appointment of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

As far back as November 2016, Zuma indicated that he would attempt to have the report set aside because of misgivings he has about the remedial action set out by Madonsela.

-TNA Reporter