‘Prosecute apartheid murders first’

AS AfriForum attempts to flex its private prosecution unit’s muscles on Duduzane Zuma, the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) yesterday called out the Afrikaner-interest organisation for pursuing selective prosecution claims while ignoring perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe took exception to advocate Gerrie Nel, who heads Afriforum’s private prosecution unit, gearing up to pursue Zuma over a case of culpable homicide for the 2014 death of taxi commuter, Phumzile Dube.

He insisted that Afriforum’s case had little to do with the restoration of justice and everything to do with satisfying its vengeance against the Zuma family.

“They started with Grace Mugabe and now it’s Duduzane. Why are they not investigating apartheid-era murderers, who got off scot-free and were given amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee?

“Why are they not pursuing justice for the families of the victims of apartheid murderers?”

Maphatsoe’s comments came in the wake of Nel’s announcement that Afriforum would pursue its first prosecution case, with Zuma as its target.

Nel insisted this week that the matter had everything to do with restoring justice for Dube’s family.

“It is about holding a person to account for his negligent actions. It’s about giving the family, including Phumzile’s daughter, the answers they need to find closure,” Nel said.

However, Maphatsoe said he was not buying Nel’s “sugar-coated words”.

“There are so many apartheid-era murderers who killed our people. Why can’t they pursue those cases again? This thing is not genuine,” he said.

Afri-Forum CEO Kallie Kriel yesterday described Maphatsoe’s comments as “unfortunate”.

“A young mother was lost in a motor vehicle accident. Should we let someone go because he is an ANC member? He (Zuma) should have been charged with culpable homicide,” he said.

Kriel said Afri-Forum had submitted a request earlier this week to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a certificate for a private prosecution.

“We requested the certificate and within 90 days of receiving it, we will start the process to prosecute Zuma,” he said. The NPA decided not to prosecute Zuma on the grounds that a review of the evidence showed there was no chance of a successful prosecution.

Zuma’s attorney, Gary Mazaham, said Zuma would not take the matter lying down and was prepared to challenge it in court. Nel said this week of Zuma’s conduct over Dube’s death: “There has been no support and no financial compensation for the family whatsoever.”

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za