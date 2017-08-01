Proteas need to win to level series

Given the way that the Test series has been going, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is nevertheless optimistic they can turn it around at Old Trafford in the final match which begins on Friday.

England are 2-1 up in the series following their 239-run victory over the Proteas in the third Test at the Oval yesterday. The Proteas will now need to win the final match at Old Trafford to level the series. England won the first Test only for the Proteas to level 1-1 in the second and, with the hosts shaving taken the lead, the Proteas will hope that it will be their turn to gain a victory and level the series.

“It’s been a very strange series, it’s been extreme, from one Test to another and hopefully it will be the case in our last Test now,” Du Plessis said. “Once again, the mistakes we made in this Test are obvious. Now it’s about the basics and putting pressure on their batsmen.” The SA skipper also rued the punctuated absence of Vernon Philander, who nursed a viral infection throughout the match, and believes the seam bowler could have made a difference had he played the entire innings.

“I think it is obvious to say that someone like Philander missing in the first innings was a huge moment of the game. “The conditions at that time needed someone like him, he is an expert and makes sure of challenging the batsmen. “We missed him, we didn’t have consistency and ensuring we put more pressure on England’s batting time.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za