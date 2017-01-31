Proteas seek Australia upset

Following an impressive performance against England in their first Quad Series match, the Spar Proteas netball team believe they can cause an upset against world champions Australia tonight in Durban.

The Proteas left local fans hopeful following their narrow 60-55 loss in the opening match of the tournament.

And with a full house expected at the Durban International Convention Centre those fans will be expected to inspire them.

Australia defeated New Zealand 57-50 in their opening match on Saturday.

Proteas wing defence Precious Mthembu feels the top ranked Australians are not invincible.

“They can be beaten why not? They didn’t play a good game against New Zealand and they know that,” Mthembu said.

“Everything is possible, they were watching our game against England and will come with a different plan.”

Mthembu said their game plan was to stop Australia from playing their normal game as they know they can hurt them if they allowed that to happen.

“Obviously they’ve got speed and we need to really shut them down and slow their movement,” Mthembu said.

“I think we can put up a good fight. It’s not going to be a walk in the park for them. We showed in the previous series last year that we can compete against the top nations.”

Mthembu is also banking on home support tonight as their eighth player like they did against England.

Australia captain Shani Layton felt they were not at their best against New Zealand despite winning the game.

“We didn’t play the full quarters the way we wanted to against New Zealand. That’s the consistency we will be looking for against South Africa,” Layton said.

NEVILLE KHOZA

nevillek@thenewage.co.za