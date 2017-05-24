Proteas women confident of success

Proteas women’s cricket team coach Hilton Moreeng feels the squad which that has selected is capable of bringing home the World Cup trophy from England. Yesterday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a strong 15 woman squad that will represent the country at the ICC Women’s World Cup in England from June 24 to July 23.

Captain Dané van Niekerk will lead the side after successfully seeing to the team’s inclusion following an impressive showing at the World Cup qualifiers in February. “It has taken the better part of the last 24 months to build what we have now and I believe that we finally have the winning formula,” Moreeng said. Included in the squad are newbies Nadine de Klerk and Raisibe Ntozakhe, both of whom made their international debut during the recently concluded CSA Women’s Quadrangular series in Potchefstroom.

They showed enough potential for the selectors to take a leap of faith and give them an opportunity on women cricket’s biggest stage. “This year’s squad has spent a lot of time together and we have a lot of game time under our belts,” Moreeng said.

“I’m very happy and proud to have the two youngsters, Raisibe (Ntozakhe) and Nadine (de Klerk) in the fold. They proved their worth during the Quadrangular series and announced themselves well to international cricket. They are the perfect example of hard work paying off and how doing all the right things can reap just rewards. We’re looking forward to making our nation proud.”

South Africa will face old rival Pakistan in their first appearance at the World Cup on June 25 before facing New Zealand three days later. They will then meet West Indies on July 2 before playing host England three days later then India, Sri Lanka and Australia in the other matches.

Momentum Proteas ICC Women’s World Cup squad: Dané van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus,Raisib Ntozakhe

