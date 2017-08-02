Protecting households from price-fixing activities

THE competition watchdog is continuing its clampdown on price-fixing in several sectors with yet another company facing a fine for contravening the Competition Act.

Brenner Mills has been ordered to pay R12m for its role in fixing the price of milled white products – as well as fixing the dates on which the price changes would be implemented.

Brenner houses brands such as Shaya White Super Maize Meal, Cup Final Super Maize Meal, Magic Rice, Brennco Bird Seed Range among others. The company operates two maize milling sites, two packaging plants for seeds, grains and legumes, a manufacturing facility for animal feeds and several major branded depot outlets.

The commission had initiated a complaint against Tiger Brands, Pioneer Food, Foodcorp and Pride and Progress Milling in the maize milling industry. The investigation was later extended afterleniency applications were filed by Premier Food and Tiger Brands. Brenner

Mills has now admitted that its conduct contravened the Competition Act.

In its settlement agreement, Brenner Mills confirmed that the conduct they were fined for has ceased. The company must provide documentary evidence and assist the commission’s

prosecution of the remaining respondents as well as developing a compliance law programme and provide a copy to the commission within 60 days.

This comes at a time in which the commission has declared war on every industry that has blatantly ignored the rules of the Competition Act. Blinkwater Mills, a maize milling firm, was fined R10m for colluding with other maize milling firmsto fix the price of milled white maize as well as the dates when the new pricing would be implemented.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele recently said the commission was concerned with the prevalence of collusion in the food sector, as higher prices of these commodities affect the most vulnerable households.

“The poor spend a disproportionally high percentage of their income on food. Cartel activities in this sector serve to keep out emerging black farmers and agents out of the market,” he said.

thelman@thenewage.co.za

-Thelma Ngoma