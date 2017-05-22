Protest peacefully or else

The police have issued a stern warning to misbehaving protesters throughout the province.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Lebeoana Tsumane said they were not going to tolerate people who continuously trample on other people’s rights.

He said every person had the right to assemble with other people to express their views on any matter freely in public and to enjoy state protection while doing so. The exercise of such rights should take place peacefully with due regard to the rights of others as stipulated in the Regulations of Gatherings Act 205 of 1993.

“So, the provincial management took recognition of lawlessness and intimidation during such protests,” Tsumane said.

“It is important to note that we are not going to tolerate people who are continuously trampling on other people’s rights while they are picketing or marching, regardless of whether the strike is protected or not protected.”

He said the deployments would drastically deal with any demolition of property and disruption of movement of innocent people who were busy with their daily activities.

“As law enforcement agencies, we cannot allow any situation where people break the law in the name of executing their constitutional rights to voice out their dissatisfaction through picketing or marching,” Tsumane said.

“We will bring to book any person who misbehaves and does not adhere to prescripts of the law.”

The comments came in the aftermath of protests by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) which went on the rampage in Bloemfontein last week.

They downed tools at Mangaung metropolitan municipality over a wage dispute.

Samwu national spokesperson Papikie Mohale said in light of the municipality’s failed Labour Court bid to stop the march, Samwu members decided to embark on a full blown strike at the municipality.

He vowed that Samwu members would not relent until their demands were met.

“Workers took a decision to go on a strike following several engagements with the municipality which resulted in workers demands not met,” Mohale said.

“The municipality lost both cases to stop this strike with costs and in fact, we view this as a waste of taxpayers money.”

The union’s members were demanding higher salaries and the scrapping of labour brokers.

BECKER SEMELA

beckers@thenewage.co.za