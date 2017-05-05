Protests bring Mamelodi East​ to a standstill​

The situation is tense in ​​Mamelodi East, east of Pretoria​,​ as residents took to the streets early Friday morning.

It is reported that residents have blocked off roads leading into and out of the area.

Police spokesperson, Constabble Connie Moganedi said that Public Order Police have been deployed to the area to try and resolve the matter.

“Angry protesters have blocked the roads and students as well as workers are not able to get out of Mamelodi,” said Moganedi.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and make use of alternative roads as traffic has affected Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Pretoria – #ProtestAction RT @MahosheG @TrafficSA residents of Mahube Valley ext 1 in Mamelodi East have blocked Solomon Mahlangu…. pic.twitter.com/GXKqHX5Gvq — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 5, 2017

At this stage no act of violence, injuries and arrested have been reported.

-TNA Reporter