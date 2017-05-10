Protests disrupt schooling in Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has on Wednesday said that violent service delivery protests in Gugulethu have disrupted classes at a local primary school.

It is reported that at least 700 learners have been affected by the protests.

School children around the area have been stopped from entering the school premises by protesters starting fires outside school gates.

“Learners at Vukukhanye Primary School in Section 4 have not been to school for the past three days due to protests between residents and the City of Cape Town over a land and housing dispute,” said the department.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said that the MEC strongly condemns the violent protests in Section 4, Gugulethu, over the last week that has led to a concerning disruption of schooling at Vukukhanye Primary School.

“Today is the fourth day that learners have been unable to attend school, due to certain members of the community lighting fires at the gates and preventing access,” said Shelver.

