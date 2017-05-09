Protests spread across Joburg

Protests in Johannesburg spread to other areas yesterday as residents left a trail of destruction in their fight for better housing and against corruption.

The situation remained tense in communities of Region G in Johannesburg which covers Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Lawley and Lenasia, where residents demanded housing and improved development in their area.

The protest started on Monday in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, this was after the Greater Eldorado Park Business Forum organised a protest and said they were tired of corruption and empty promises from politicians.

Disturbances spilled to different areas within the region, walking around, one had to manoeuvre carefully to avoid being harmed by burning tyres, rocks and road signs which were used to block the streets.

Eldorado Park’s Crystal Mall in Extension 6 was under attack by protesters attempting to loot shops.

Morisca Christans, 22, an employee at one of the shops, said: “The mall had to be locked up for our safety. Three gunshots were fired by police officers to warn protesters to stand down.”

More local stores were broken into and shop owners were brutally attacked by the rowdy mob.

Protesters made away with groceries and an undisclosed amount of money.

Some community members had formed chains around the local shops to prevent them from being looted.

The Gauteng department of human settlements called for calm and engagement with the aggrieved communities and said it was regrettable that a legitimate protest had spiralled out of control resulting in looting of businesses and violent skirmishes.

Human settlements spokesperson Keith Khoza said: “The department remains committed to finding a lasting solution to the problems highlighted by the protesters. We are involved with the city of Johannesburg to identify projects to benefit those who qualify,”

He said MEC Paul Mashatile would be engaging with the affected communities within a reasonable time to ensure that any solution was arrived at with full participation of the communities.

“It is an accepted fact that no community has been targeted to be left out from benefiting from government services. We call on communities not to engage in actions that will undermine expeditious solutions affecting the protesting communities. These include illegal land invasions as it is counter-productive and requires scarce resources to protect. We also call on all parties not to mislead communities through false promises,” Khoza said.

The housing backlog in Johannesburg is estimated at 300000 units with an average delivery of only 3500 housing units a year.

The member of the mayoral committee for housing, Mzobanz Ntuli, said: “We realise that many of our residents have lost trust in the government due to years of deep rooted corruption in the housing allocation process. We are forced to operate under the budget and plan of the previous administration until June. For this reason we urge residents to bear with us.”

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula condemned the violent nature of the protests.

“South Africans have the right to lawfully protest but in exercising that right, they must not undermine the rights of others,” Mbalula said. “Therefore, damage to public and private property will not be tolerated.”

Ntuli said the leaders of the protesters in Eldorado Park with whom he met at the meeting could be arrested for various crimes.

He was supposed to meet with community leaders about their complaints regarding housing in the area.

A meeting will be held at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park for all residents today at 6pm.

NTOMBI NKOSI AND CALLYN MARKS

