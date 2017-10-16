Proud of being an African

Following the success of her gospel album, actress Maumela Mahuwa has made her musical return with the release of African Thing.

The song is inspired by the Western notion of beauty which forces young women to use skin lighteners and other chemicals in order to look beautiful.

“If Africa was a soccer team, I would be its biggest fan.

Africa is such a beautiful continent with its multiple traditions and heritage,” she said.

“For the longest time, being dark was always frowned upon. Everyone who is dark and grew up in townships or villages has a very disturbing story to tell.

If it were not mature adults passing nasty remarks, then it would be mean school kids calling you all sorts of ugly names just because you are dark.

“Being dark was seen as a curse or some sort of punishment to the parent, judging from how dark-skinned people were treated in our communities. This sometimes caused others to seek something they could use to lighten the skin tone to a much more accepted lighter tone.

The chemicals used sometimes had major damaging after effects which often remain visible for a long time.”

The actress is known for playing Susan Mukwhevho on the popular SABC soapie, Muvhango.

She says music has always been a big part of who she is. “Music is my first love. I have always been a singer, and it is what I did before acting came along,” the actress told The New Age.

Having being part of one of the biggest soapies in the country for over 15 years, Mahuwa says she is proud of how the soapie has helped educate South Africans about other cultures.

“I think Muvhango is a unique and different soapie that cannot be compared to any other soapie due to how it informs and educates people about the importance of culture and traditions.

I am proud to be part of Muvhango as we celebrate 20 years as a soapie,” she

said. In the past, the talented actress released two songs under the tutelage of Chicco Twala and went on to release her debut gospel album, Maumela 1, a year ago.

Besides this, Mahuwa is the founder of a film school, the African Academy of Cinematic Arts, which focuses on teaching and training the next generation of filmmakers.

