Province inherited gambling

Gambling board CEO, Fortune Sekgaphane speaks about the growth of the industry and challenges that lie ahead

ONE of the enduring legacies of the North West province that the provincial authorities inherited from the former Bophuthatswana government is gambling. North West Gambling Board (NWGB) CEO, Fortune Sekgaphane spoke about the growth of the industry and the challenges that lie ahead.

“From the get go, gambling was an ingrained part of this province because we had the first casino at Mmabatho Palms. Other establishments like Sun City then joined and the industry grew.

“During the Bophuthatswana era, there were about eight casino licences, which in the eyes of the democratic government, was excessive. We did not have to stimulate interest in gambling due to problems that come as a result of addiction hence the need for regulation,” he said.

Illegal gambling then was said to be rife as there was little to no monitoring. “While it was strongly argued that gambling should be outlawed, there were compelling arguments that the sector could offer tourism opportunities, create jobs and offer leisure activities under a strict regulatory regime.

“The idea was that gambling could be a catalyst to development when promoted as a pure leisure activity done in a sober way. However, the flip side is that people have an overpowering urge to to misuse it and that’s when most social and economic problems come,” Sekgaphane said.

Another factor was that there was one dominant player in the industry prior to 1994 and regulation was part of transforming the sector.

“Sun International was the dominant player and other players had to be allowed on the scene as well. The number of casino licences had to be reduced from eight to five and the province ended up having Sun International, Morula Sun, Carousel and the Peermont Group,” the CEO said.

While this was going on, illegal gambling was equally festering particularly in Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts. This is mainly because the two districts are more urbanised than Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr Ruth Mophati which have less gambling activities.

More than 1000 illegal gambling sites have been identified in Bojanala, 764 in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, 162 in Ngaka Modiri Molela and Dr Ruth Mompati at 85. Gambling has also become an economic pillar where the governments raise money through levies and taxes. Like in the days of old, North West inherited the mantle of being the mecca of both legal and illegal gambling in South Africa.

At the dawn of democracy in 1994, the new government was faced with two options, either to outlaw gambling or allow it with strict regulatory enforcement. The government chose the latter. The Gambling Act of 1996 was then enacted and the provincial government followed up with the North West Gambling Act of 2002 that gave room to the creation of the (NWGB).

The board is seized with the duty to enforce compliance and making sure gambling maximises benefits to the province without destroying the social fabric of communities. According to Sekgaphane, the reasons behind regulation were three-fold.

“The idea is that those who participate in gambling should be suitable persons. It means they have to be above 18 years of age and should not have a history of being involved in criminal activities or scams because you don’t want people with shady characters.

“The other reason is that gambling sites have to comply with set regulations and approved by the South African Bureau of Standards. The third reason is that operators should pay taxes and levies to the government so as to create a safety net for those affected by gambling,” Sekgaphane said.

Books of all operators have to be audited as well to make sure they are run professionally. All this applies to legal gambling, but the big danger lies in the murky waters of illegal operators where no particular rules apply. Over the years, the NWGB has partnered with the police to try to round up illegal operators.

Since 2010, more than 2000 gambling machines have been confiscated and destroyed. The board has also identified 2 105 computer terminals and 675 gambling machines operated illegally, setting back the government R35m in potential levies and taxes.

-ELFAS TORERAI

elfast@thenewage.co.za