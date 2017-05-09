PSL bound Thanda want to keep core

PSL returnees Thanda Royal Zulu will engage with the parent clubs of players they signed on loan to continue with their careers in Richards Bay next season. Thanda had four such players and they all contributed immensely to the team winning the National First Division (NFD).

The players signed on loan are defender Nkosinathi Zitha from Golden Arrows, the midfield duo of Philani Cele and Khotso Malope from Kaizer Chiefs and striker Mhlengi Cele from Chippa United. Thanda CEO Jomo Biyela said the club wants to hold on to these players.

“Everybody saw their contributions and we intend to keep them as we campaign in the PSL,” Biyela said. “They all love it here and I hope the negotiations between us and their respective teams will go well. We have started to identify a few players we intend to bring in to solidify our team.”

Coach Roger Sikhakhane also expressed his wish to retain his key personnel as he begins what will be a daunting campaign in the elite league. The club is also aware of vultures circling around other key players who played a big role in securing promotion.

Former junior international and Maritzburg United and Free State Stars attacking midfielder Jabulani “JB” Ncobeni and rising defender Ayabulela Konqobe have reportedly attracted interests from Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. But Biyela has put up a big “not for sale” tag on the prized assets.

Amabhubesi from the north coast of KZN have been in the NFD wilderness for eight seasons. Having Sikhakhane on board for the pre-season seemed to do the trick as they brushed aside many teams in their NFD campaign. They lost 1-0 to FC Cape Town at the weekend but that result means nothing as they already wrapped up the title with three matches to spare.

There were other interesting results for teams vying for two promotion play-off spots. Black Leopards occupy second spot after clobbering Magesi 4-1, Stellenbosch sit third after posting a 2-0 win over Real Kings. KZN neighbours Royal Eagles (fourth) and AmaZulu (fifth) registered 3-0 and 2-1 wins over Jomo Cosmos and Santos respectively.

-Linda Ximba