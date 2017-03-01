PSL charges Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The Premier Soccer League has charged Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Orlando Pirates FC following the events that unfolded at Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 11 February 2017.

Orlando Pirates has been charged with contravening Rule 54 of the NSL Rules arising from the conduct of their supporters at the match after the club’s supporters invaded the pitch, threw objects and vandalized and damaged private property during the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns were charged with failure to provide adequate security at the match resulting in their supporters and that of the visiting club (Orlando Pirates) invading the demarcated pitch area, causing damage to property and throwing objects at a persons and onto the pitch. The club has also been charged for the misconduct of their supporters.

Both clubs will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on 09 March 2017.

