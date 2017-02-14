PSL relegation battle heats up early on

UNLIKE in previous seasons, where the battle for survival started heating up with a few games left in the season, the battle to stay in the PSL is getting tense with just 16 matches played. Bottom of the log Baroka FC, who continue to find life in the top tier increasingly difficult, will welcome fellow strugglers Platinum Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.

Free State Stars, another side that has failed to recover from their premature sale before the beginning of the season, find themselves 14th on the log with a tough home match against title hopefuls SuperSport United at the James Motlatsi Stadium. Stars have 14 points, two more than Baroka. On the other hand, Dikwena are 12th on the log with 15 points from 15 matches. A defeat will see Cavin Johnson’s men drop deeper into the relegation zone.

It may look like there is still a long way to go until the end of the season, but with less than 10 wins between the three sides so far in the season, it does not need a rocket scientist to see that one of the three is at risk of going down, with another likely to contest the pressure filled promotional play-offs.

Ea Lla Koto have lost eight matches this season, sharing the spoils five times, while Baroka have won just two times, losing eight matches and drawing six. One of Bakgaga’s two wins came against Dikwena, who have lost six matches, drew six and won just three times.

For Baroka, such a run was expected when they failed to bolster their squad with experienced players, while Letsoaka’s side is still reeling from the loss of quality players like Justice Chabalala, Lucky Mohomi, Sello Japhta and Ayanda Nkosi. The two matches will kick off at 7.30pm.

-Mmasekepe Matsebane