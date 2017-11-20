Public invited to submit input on draft home education policy

The department of basic education has invited members of the public to submit input on the draft policy on home education.

This after the gazetting of a draft policy on home education, which calls for interested parties to submit input as part of the public participation process.

“Home education is a purposeful programme of education for a pupil, alternative to school attendance, which is provided under the direction and supervision of the pupil’s parent primarily in the environment of the pupil’s home. Home education is recognised under section 51 of the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996, as a lawful alternative to compulsory attendance of school.

“The provision of home education is guided by the policy for the registration of pupils for home education which was promulgated on November 23, 1999 (effective from January 2000), which sets out national norms and standards which apply uniformly across all provincial education departments (PEDs),” department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said the department took a decision to review the 1999 policy in order to address gaps which created inconsistencies in the implementation of the policy nationwide.

“A working group representative of the Department of Basic Education, PEDs, Umalusi, parents, Independent Schools Associations of South Africa and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute as well as Impaq (representing independent curriculum service providers) was established in 2015 to review the existing policy (1999), by outlining principles on which the reviewed policy could be based,” he said.

The gazette can be accessed through the department’s website and the public has up to December 8 to submit their input, comments and recommendations.

