Public Protector clarifies new ‘state capture’ allegations to be referred to inquiry

The Public Protector has referred all the matters which could be considered under the umbrella term of ‘state capture’ to the properly resourced and funded judicial commision of inquiry, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a statement on Thursday.

The allegations, some of which were referred to her office following the publication of the Gupta Leaks are the basis of what she would like to be investigated in the inquiry.

She says that her statement of January 10 was misinterpreted.

“The publication of the statement was intended to suggest that all related allegations of state capture are investigated by the commission and that the commission’s work is not limited to those identified for investigation in the state of capture report,” she said.

Among the new allegations – not included in the original State of Capture report – she would like to see investigated are:

The role of Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas with regard to the appointment Minister Malusi Gigaba as Minister of finance;

Allegations that the Gupta family received high-level confidential information from the then Minister of Communications, Faith Muthambi;

Allegations that Duduzane Zuma facilitated meetings between President Jacob Zuma and private Russian Investment Company, Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation in Davos, Switzerland;

The Guptas influenced and even facilitated appointment of senior management and board members of Eskom, Transnet and SAA;

Allegations that the Gupta family paid for luxury travel by several members of the executive and senior management and board members of Eskom, Transnet and Denel; and

Allegations that at least two immigration officials were specially positioned in India by them Minister of Home Affairs, to assist the Gupta associate Ashu Chawla to the benefit of Gupta-owned businesses, liaising through Major Kobese (a music producer and director in the foreign office of the Department of Home Affairs.

Like the previous Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Mkhwebane said she was referring these new matters to the inquiry because of a lack of funds and resources within her own office. – TNA Reporter