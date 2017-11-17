Public Protector withdraws application to postpone Ciex review

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has on Friday withdrawn her application to postpone a review of the Bankorp-CIEX report.

Mkhwebane’s counsel appearing before the North Gauteng High Court said that the review of the report should go ahead on 5 Dec with Mkhwebane offering to pay the punitive costs.

Mkhwebane was seeking a postponement arguing that she had recently changed her legal representation after her previous legal team withdrew at the end of September.

Speaking on behalf of Mkhwebane, Adv McCaps Motimele said that when the public protector first sought a postponement, her attorney had no idea of the volume of the matter adding that is why they wouldn’t have met the deadline set by the Deputy Judge President.

“Her erstwhile attorney withdrew and she had to get a new attorney so at this point she wants an indulgence so that her attorney can be ready for this matter. This matter is of high importance and she will be put at a disadvantage if her counsels are not ready to argue with new answers,” she said.

During proceedings, Mkhwebane’s counsel revealed that they received an undertaking that the special investigating unit will no longer proceed with an investigation in regard to ABSA.

Back in June Mkhwebane released a report where her remedial action called for ABSA, to pay back R1.125bn for a bail-out received by Bankorp from the Reserve Bank during the apartheid era.

Absa took over Bankorp during the early 1990s.

-Tna Reporter